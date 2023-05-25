Mayans MC season 5: Is a Broken Saints spin-off possible?

Sure, we are only one single episode into Mayans MC season 5 at the moment, but one thing still feels clear: A spin-off feels possible!

Let’s spell this out a little bit further now. Within the first hour of last night’s two-part premiere, we were introduced to a female biker gang known as the Broken Saints MC. They still are involved in some rather complicated “businesses” (think in terms of questionable legality), but at the same time, they also care for animals in need. They do have a mission that is a little bit different than the Sons and the Mayans, but they’re still capable of stirring up trouble … a LOT of it.

Ever since this group was first introduced last night, we’ve wondered why the producers decided to bring them into the fold at this point. Is there a larger mission to it? We do think it’s possible that they play a larger role in everything coming this season. With that being said, it is equally possible that we are setting up something after the fact, as well.

Remember this: We are in an era at this point where franchises are being courted like never before. We have already a spin-off to Snowfall in development, and we also know that in general, this is the sort of move that guarantees a show have a built-in audience almost from the start. There is a lot of value in this.

While nothing may be confirmed at present…

Don’t be surprised if something like this comes to pass before the series concludes. At the very least, this is certainly something that we are actively thinking about already. This would keep the legacy of this world alive, and we think that a female MC is something that a lot of fans have probably thought about already as a great idea for a future show.

