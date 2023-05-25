Survivor 45 cast reveal: When should you expect it?

Following the big finale last night on CBS, why not discuss a little bit further a Survivor 45 cast reveal — including when we will see it?

First things first, there is at least one thing that we can say about this season right now — Bruce is coming back from season 44! He never really got a chance to play after getting hurt during the very first challenge, so it is really cool that he is getting this opportunity now. Hopefully, it works out better for him. The preview last night showed a handful of other all-new players, and of course we want to get some names and/or further information down the road.

At the moment, our feeling is that the new season is going to start around late September, otherwise known as when new seasons of this show almost always start. We also do tend to think that the cast reveal will formally happen either at the start of that month or the end of August.

When will another returning player season happen?

We tend to think it will be coming sooner rather than later, but there’s also no real need to rush that along at this point. For now, we still think that we’re in the new era of getting to know some brand-new people. The show is trying to reestablish a deep bench of people we could see again, as opposed to just trying to recycle a lot of contestants who we have seen in the past.

Do we still want to see some pre-season 41 contestants again at some point? Sure, but it is a case of trying to find the right place and time in order to introduce them. This is really one of those things that can’t be rushed no matter how much some may be interested in doing that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 45 over on CBS?

