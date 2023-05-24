Jeopardy! Masters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big finale on ABC, is there a chance that we’re going to get a Jeopardy! Masters season 2? Or, is this meant to be a one-and-done tournament?

As of right now, we will say that answering this question is a little bit complicated. Why? Well, we do think the viewership would be there for more — the ratings for the first season were outstanding week after week. However, we’re also not sure that this is the sort of thing that needs to become some sort of annual event.

What is the big issue here? Well, that’s rather simple: You don’t want to dilute your brand too much, and there are already some reasons for concern there already. Remember that we have this show, the Tournament of Champions, and then also Celebrity Jeopardy! and everything that happens on the syndicated version. If you can do this show every couple of years with some new people mixed with the classics, it could be really fun to watch.

What we will say is that finally, ABC and Jeopardy! are starting to recognize more the celebrity stature of some of their greats. We don’t think that anything will ever top the original Greatest of All Time specials when Alex Trebek was the host, but Masters proved itself to be the perfect combo of great trivia and then also great contestants. The level of trash-talk here was nothing short of incredible, and everyone involved is having a good time. Just making it here is such an achievement in its own right.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we at least get some more news about the future here at some point over the course of the next several months. In the meantime, of course there is so much more of the franchise that you can enjoy elsewhere.

