The Voice season 23 finale: Who won, NOIVAS or Grace West?

Who won The Voice season 23 at the end of the finale? Well, entering the episode, Grace West and NOIVAS are the favorites.

Just think about it this way: This is Blake Shelton’s final season of the show, as you have most likely heard about a million times at this point. We know already that he has the country audience and historically, he’s the most successful coach in the show’s history by a pretty wide margin.

While there is always room for a surprise, we are entering this episode with the assumption that one of his two artists is going to take home the title. It’s really just a matter of who the public lined up for. We do tend to think that NOIVAS was the favorite for a lot of the season, but Grace is the more traditional country performer. We wanted to tilt our head in that direction entering the episode.

If there was a darkhorse, you can argue that Gina Miles closing out last night’s episode is a significant bump in her favor. Also, remember that One Direction is a pretty substantial voting block in its own right. Those fans have been with Niall Horan for a really long time now.

So who won in the end?

Well, this may be one of the biggest surprises in the history of the show — Gina was the winner! Blake did not actually win in his final outing, and Niall actually gets a victory in his very first season as coach. This speaks to not just Gina’s fantastic talent, but also her fan following and the same for him at the same time. What a nice way in order to wrap this whole competition up!

What did you think about everything we saw on The Voice season 23 finale?

Do you think the right person won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates on the franchise.

