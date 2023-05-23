NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: LL Cool J to recur as Sam!

How about this for some news on NCIS: Hawaii season 3 we didn’t see coming? As it turns out, LL Cool J’s cameo in tonight’s finale is the beginning of something more.

Tonight, CBS confirmed (per Entertainment Weekly) that the actor / rapper is going to recur throughout the upcoming season as Sam Hanna. We were hoping to get a guest appearance or two next season, but we certainly did not anticipate news this good so soon!

In a statement, here is what executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber had to say:

“All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season 3.”

Meanwhile, star Vanessa Lachey added the following:

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

Could this lead to a few other cameos here and there?

Let’s just say that we would not exactly be surprised about this! Who wouldn’t want to come out to the islands for a week or two? If nothing else, Sam’s presence does also mean that there’s a chance to get a few details about what his teammates are up to from afar.

While we will have to wait a while to see the third season premiere, consider this just one of many things to look forward to — at least for the time being.

