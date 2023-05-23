NCIS: Hawaii season 2 finale: LL Cool J makes Sam cameo!

We expected a lot of big surprises entering the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 finale — but did anyone else anticipate that Sam Hanna cameo?

It goes without saying, but we expected that an episode of this magnitude was going to deliver the goods, but a crossover was certainly a surprise on another level! LL Cool J turned up on this finale one day after the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, which we think is a welcome sign that we could continue to see some of those characters here and there. He had a brief phone conversation with Tennant while she attempted to recover and stop Adrian Creel, and he offered his help in whatever way that he could.

In response, Jane thanked him, but also recognized that she had her own battles that she needed to fight. (We also tend to think that Sam is rather busy dealing with a certain Hetty situation.)

Moving forward, we anticipate that a number of other appearances from LL Cool J or the rest of the NCIS: LA cast will be dependent almost entirely on everything else that the actors have going on — some of them may also want a break after doing the same job for well over a decade! Of course, we do imagine that there are some appealing things about coming back to this show for a guest spot or two. Take, for example, the idea of being able to go out to Hawaii for a week or two and mix things up with the cast.

Another possibility is that some faces could stop by the NCIS: Sydney show, at least if that eventually does get off the ground at CBS. It has, after all, been a long time since it was announced.

