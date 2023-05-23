Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 finale: Off to Baltimore?

It goes without saying, but we knew that the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 finale would have a number of pretty big moments. After all, there was a chance that the title characters could move to Baltimore! Abishola had a chance to go to Johns Hopkins on the road to becoming a surgeon, which would mark a major transformation in both her and Bob’s life.

However, things did not exactly go according to plan. First, Abishola started to express concern that she wasn’t getting into her school of choice; then, there was a fight between her and Bob when she realized that he was not altogether excited to leave. After all, the factory had just opened in Detroit and he recognized the huge career opportunities that were there.

We had a feeling that the finale was not going to end on a particularly bitter note, and the question was just what that would look like at the absolute end of the day. Would we see a lot of these characters in some state of prolonged misery? Well, not so much.

At the end of the finale, Bob tried to explain where he was coming from a little earlier on in the day … and that’s where things started to changed. As it turns out, Abishola was accepted! With that in mind, everything had the potential to change.

So what happens from here?

It’s a difficult situation, since Bob doesn’t really want to go to Baltimore and yet, he wants to support his wife. Meanwhile, she wants to pursue her own dreams. Both have a right to be selfish, and all of this is complicated further by the fact that the new season may look and feel a little different than what we’ve seen so far.

In the end, we can at least say this: If you wanted an interesting cliffhanger at the end of the season, 100% you got it here.

