The Great North season 4: Is is renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following tonight’s big finale on Fox, can you expect to see The Great North season 4 down the road? If so, when will it premiere?

It certainly goes without saying that there is a lot of fun stuff to get into here, but let’s begin with a slice of good news: After all, the animated comedy is 100% coming back! While the season 4 renewal didn’t get a ton of headlines when it was first announced several months ago, this is definitely not something to be concerned about.

Now, it is mostly a matter of when we are going to see The Great North premiere, and the answer to that is a little bit complicated. After all, the aforementioned network has yet to reveal a full fall schedule, with the reason for that likely being tied to the writers’ strike that is radically impacting a number of their scripted properties. There are some pretty big question marks out there about how many scripts are already prepared for season 4, and when a major interruption would come behind the scenes here.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we would say — we are going into the fall with the expectation that we will see at least some episodes, much like we probably will with the remainder of Fox’s animated lineup. However, it remains to be seen just how many installments of these shows you will get.

The easiest way to resolve everything, of course, is to pay the writers precisely what they are asking for — we do not think that any of their requests are altogether extreme, and this will help to ensure that there are no major interruptions to the schedule moving forward. (Unfortunately, it does not seem as though there is a lot of major movement happening behind the scenes as of right now.)

