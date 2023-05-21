Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 5/21?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that over the past couple of weeks, the series has been off the air. What’s the reasoning for this? Well, the writers’ strike is officially underway.

More so than perhaps any other late-night show out there, this is one that very-much relies on writers to tell some of its stories. Where would it be without them? Well, there wouldn’t be any segments at all! Everything is carefully prepared and researched, and with that in mind, what we’re trying to say here is rather simple: You are probably not going to be seeing any more of the show in the relatively near future.

So while we do wait and see what’s going to be coming up the rest of the season, we’ll have to keep tabs on just how long the writers’ strike goes. At the time of this writing, it does not appear as though there is any resolution right around the corner, even though that’s something that the folks at the WGA deserve. It could be weeks or even months until it is over.

We almost want to live in a world here where the strike comes back and we get some huge, hour-long spectacular on the other side of it. Wouldn’t that be nice? If nothing else, it would be a great way to reacclimate ourselves with this show and some of the stuff we’ve missed along the way.

One important thing to remember

As great as it would be to get a recap of the weeks in which the show is off the air, we don’t expect that when the show comes back. Last Week Tonight is a program that tries to live in the moment … or, at the very least, live within the past several days. We’re not sure that is ever going to change.

Are you sad that there is no Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on the air tonight, even if you understand the reason?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







