Mayans MC season 5 video: JD Pardo, cast set the stage

In just a matter of days the Mayans MC season 5 premiere is going to be on FX — are you ready at all for what lies ahead?

To better set the stage for the action, drama, and inevitable tragedy that is ahead, the network has put out a new video featuring much of the cast alongside showrunner and co-creator Elgin James. If you head over to the link here, you can get a pretty good sense of what so many people involved have to say about this final chapter and what is coming.

Based on the end of season 4, we do tend to think that this season will be the biggest challenge yet for JD Pardo as EZ, as the guy has to contend more and more with his past and everything that he has done. This is a guy who finds himself in charge of the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans, and also has allowed the darkness within him to rise to the surface. This means further enabling a war with the sons, one that is almost certain to cause a great deal of bloodshed and chaos. Anything other than going for this, at least in his mind, is a total half-measure.

We obviously know already that not everyone else is going to be down for this war, and there could be a great deal of violence and heartbreak before all of it ends. A big theme of the show from the very beginning has been family, and we certainly think that this is going to be the case once more here. The Reyes family could end up tearing itself apart from within, as ideological differences plus long-head secrets could tear them up from the inside.

It is possible that one or two characters within the world of this show could have a happy ending, but this is not an altogether happy story. We think it’d be a mistake to come into this with any particular expectations that everyone is going to come out of this with a big smile on their face.

