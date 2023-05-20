SWAT season 6 finale: Hondo and Nichelle get engaged!

We knew entering the SWAT season 6 finale that the cast and crew were intent on giving us some pretty fantastic content. After all, this was setup to pay off some longstanding stories for Hondo. Also, we knew that it was one of the most action-packed stories we’ve ever seen. It proved itself eventually to be also really emotional, as Hondo was forced to confront his own feelings.

Trying to open up is not easy for a guy like Hondo, who tried to follow tradition in having a letter to leave behind to Nichelle. It was actually Hicks who told him to reconsider just writing his feelings down, and actually vocalize them instead. That is precisely what he did.

This was about as emotional of an ending as you were going to find. While at his daughter’s christening at the church, Hondo admitted to Nichelle that he owed everything to her for allowing him to feel so much love. He said everything that was 100% on his heart, and it led to a pretty incredible moment for the two.

So where did it lead? Let’s just say that there was a big proposal … and Hondo and Nichelle are now officially engaged! Wasn’t this romantic? It really wasn’t something that we were even expecting in the finale.

With this big moment in mind…

Don’t we have another great story to look forward to entering season 7? There’s a wedding that we have to see!

Make no mistake that we are glad that there is another batch of episodes on the way but beyond just that, we’re also grateful that there was a good bit of closure in this. After all, it’s helpful to be able to walk away from the show feeling good for however long the hiatus is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

