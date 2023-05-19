Is Grey Damon leaving Station 19, and is Jack Gibson dead?

We knew that the Station 19 season 6 finale was going to have one major death … so who was it, at the end of the day? Think in terms of Michael Dixon … or, Jack Gibson? Is Grey Damon leaving this show?

We actually thought we were going to be leaving this episode feeling pretty darn good about most of these characters and honestly, we thought wrong. Why did we ever lure ourselves into that false sense of security? When Gibson collapsed at the end of the hour, the chills went down our spine. Also, his fate remains unclear. It’s clear that the producers want us to be thinking about this for a long time.

Also, we should note that as of right now, nothing is 100% clear when it comes to Damon’s future on the show. We hope that Gibson is alive, and we also just want some stable stories for the guy! Just remember for a moment here that this was far from the first cliffhanger that we’ve seen with this character on the show; remember what we saw when he went away from Station 19?

For the time being, we’re going to live in a mental universe where this character makes it through and there is nothing to worry about. Yet, given Gibson’s history of concussions and all of the struggles in his life, we do worry with every accident or medical event that it is the last one for him. This could be it and if it is, we could be losing one of the handful of actors who was around at the very beginning of the show.

Still, we’re going to cross our fingers and hope for the best … but all things considered, we could be stuck doing this for a really long time.

