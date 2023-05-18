Good Trouble season 5 episode 11 return date hopes at Freeform

After what you see tonight on Freeform, it makes sense to want a Good Trouble season 5 episode 11 return date. Why wouldn’t you? Well, within this we not only have more news on that, but also some other insight on the future beyond this is going to look like, as well.

So what is the first thing that we should say here? That’s rather simple, as we gotta confirm that there 100% is more of the drama coming down the road! We know that Good Trouble has a number of stories still to tell, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to see some of them told.

As for when that is going to happen, we tend to argue that late summer or fall feels like a possibility, though the show could also end up being delayed due to the writers’ strike. This is something that is happening a good bit across the TV industry at present, so there is a good chance that it will transpire here, as well.

Now, there is one other all-important question that we do have to consider right now: Whether or not season 5 overall is going to be the final season. Our hope is that we do get a season 6 down the road, but who can sit back and say that we’re altogether confident about that? This show has not been a live-ratings powerhouse for years, but then again, that’s to be expected. The majority of the people who watch Cierra Ramirez and the rest of the cast these days do so digitally, and there are some metrics that are not shared publicly.

In the end, we just have to say that a certain amount of patience may be required to give all of the answers viewers want.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

