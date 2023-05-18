Big Brother 25: CBS airs new, early promo

Even though CBS has yet to unveil an official Big Brother 25 premiere date, the network did share a first-look promo tonight!

Fittingly, the preview aired during the latest all-new episode of Survivor and while there wasn’t any new footage jammed in here, we don’t think that there needed to be. The only thing that this show really needs to do to promote Big Brother is show highlights from the past — and that’s exactly what they did here.

In case you were unaware, we will be doing Big Brother 25 videos this summer! We also recently launched a Patreon where you’ll be able to see some exclusive content after the premiere — plus some other great stuff on Survivor.

Of course, these previews are mostly meant to recruit casual viewers, and that is why we saw in here a mixture of competitions, comedy, romance, and fun. This show has always been so much deeper and more strategic than CBS gives it credit for, and that may be one of the biggest mistakes they’ve always made. On the surface, people may think that this is a juvenile game when it is really not. It is often more psychological than any other reality show out there.

What we’re waiting to learn

First of all, it’d be great to get some confirmation on a premiere date — a lot of speculation is that it will be back in early July, but CBS has not specified on that as of yet. We’ll probably learn about a week or so before that who the cast is going to be and/or some of the key themes, though even some of this could depend on if we have a live move-in or not. We’re hoping for that, as it is so much better than the alternative of missing out on early feeds.

Related – Is there a chance that we could see returning players over the course of Big Brother 25?

What are you most excited to see on Big Brother 25 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







