FBI: International season 2 episode 22 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on FBI: International season 2 episode 22 on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see a pretty exciting finale. The title here is “Fencing the Mona Lisa,” and it is certainly our hope that there is some big, dramatic stuff that is coming all across the board.

After all, consider this: The show wants to end things with the biggest bang that they can. Maybe we mean that or a literal or figurative sense; when you really sit back and think about it, does it really matter all that much? Either way, there is a heck of a lot to be excited about here.

To get a few more details all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Fencing the Mona Lisa” – When a Russian missile is stolen and put on the black market in Budapest, the Fly Team must secure the weapon before a mysterious American arms broker delivers it into the wrong hands, on the second season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As we move forward into this episode, we can see pretty quickly why the Fly Team is facing some really hard issues … and also why there is a legitimate chance that nothing good will come out of this. We would not be shocked at all if there is a cliffhanger at the end, or if someone’s life is put in jeopardy. This show doesn’t always generate a lot of publicity when compared to some other shows within the franchise, and this could prove to be a really good opportunity to see that changed up.

