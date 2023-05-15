Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 22 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on CBS you are going to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 22, and this one is absolutely critical. This is the big finale! Whatever happens here is going to radically change the show. Heck, it could cause the two main characters to move to another part of the country.

So could the two title characters actually head off to Baltimore? Let’s just say that there is actually a decent chance of that happening. We know that moving forward, a number of the show’s other characters could be recurring as opposed to series regulars, and that may allow for this radical change of setting to happen. Of course, it is also a delicate situation in that we all want Abishola to follow her dreams — but do we also want to see less of everyone else? Is there a middle ground?

For now, all we can do is offer up the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 22 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Uncharted Waters of Mediocrity” – Doubts begin to creep in as Abishola awaits her acceptance letter to the medical school of her dreams in Baltimore. Also, Bob battles his subconscious when he realizes he doesn’t want to leave Detroit, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 22 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say this: Whatever happens in here should be funny, emotional, and also family-based. In a way, think of it as a pretty perfect microcosm of what we have seen over the years on this show. Even if some things may very well be changing, the overall essence of the show most likely not and we consider that a great thing.

