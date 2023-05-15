Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Impact of writers’ strike

Is the current writers’ strike going to play a major role in a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date over at Netflix? It is worth wondering, for a number of different reasons. Think in terms of how many shows have already been impacted by the WGA strike. Also, think about how networks and streaming services may be adjusting some of their programming.

So is that going to happen here? Well, there is quite a bit to think about here! Filming for season 3, which is going to be based largely on Penelope and Colin’s relationship, has already wrapped up. With that in mind, we do think that the show is very much in the editing stage of things. We will wait and see if the strike impacts some of this, as there are some not in the WGA who can handle it; however, this would prohibit the ability to have some rewrites or other changes here and there within the story after the fact.

We should go ahead and note that Bridgerton season 3 will probably not end up airing for a long time anyway, regardless of what’s happening with the strike. Because we just saw Queen Charlotte stream earlier this month, we tend to think that mid-to-late fall is the earliest that the show will be back on the air. That could give some time for the strike to be over, and also for any potential changes to be made after the fact.

In general, Netflix tends to be pretty patient with some of their shows. It’s not so much an issue as to when the show is done; instead, it is when they actually see the most benefit to it airing.

Remember this: The first season proved to be a big success of the holidays. They could easily do that again.

