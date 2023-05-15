Succession season 4 episode 8: Shiv tells Tom she is pregnant!

On Succession season 4 episode 8 tonight, the HBO show gave us a big moment that we’ve been waiting to see for a while. Shiv finally told Tom that he was pregnant, and the moment was actually a little bit understated, all things considered.

We don’t think that anything could top the shouting match at the end of this past episode, and the show didn’t even try to. Instead, we saw Shiv try to apologize to Tom, but he refused and eventually said that she was in part responsible for killing her father. Then, she said she was pregnant, and that there was never a good time to reveal the news. Also, that the kid was his. Tom questioned if it was even true.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

After telling Tom, we could see that Shiv wanted to tell her siblings, but it was a little bit hard to do given everything that was swirling around at the moment. Suffice it to say, everyone had a pretty busy night here! The election was all around him.

Also, there was the fact that Shiv was looking at Matsson as an option and her siblings found out about it before the end of the episode. The truth is that Sarah Snook’s character realized that she made a mistake with Lukas last week. She was screwed at that point and tonight, it was only a matter of time before everything fell apart. That overshadowed any news about her pregnancy — that much was clear.

For the time being…

No one else knows about Shiv’s pregnancy. We will see if that changes over time. We do tend to think that it is going to come out before the end of the series.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Succession episode now

What did you think about Shiv’s big admission on Succession season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







