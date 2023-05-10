Riverdale season 7 episode 8 spoilers: The big Reggie story

As we get prepared for Riverdale season 7 episode 8 on The CW, is there anything that you can expect to see from start to finish?

Well, let’s just say that if you have been wanting to see more of Reggie within this world, you could be getting that opportunity now! He is going to turn up in a pretty surprising way, but one that also works within the show’s current 1950’s environment — you know, the stuff that has everything bubbling underneath the surface.

Below, you can check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 8 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

THE NEW KID IN TOWN – In order to keep Riverdale High’s basketball legacy alive, Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) and Archie (KJ Apa) recruit a new player to the team – a quiet farm boy named Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton). Tabitha’s (Erinn Westbrook) return to school inspires Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to start a literary society for Riverdale’s Black students. Alice (Madchen Amick) forces Betty (Lili Reinhart) to join the River Vixens, and Kevin (Casey Cott) starts a new job at the Babylonium. Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Cierra “Shooter” Glaude directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#708). Original airdate 5/17/2023.

The most important thing to remember even still…

There is still a LOT of the story left to go here and because of that, there are a lot of big twists and turns likely ahead. We do tend to think of final seasons as celebrations of everything that we’ve seen so far, so why wouldn’t this show also do something similar? This is a worthy thing to think about here, so let’s just hope that we get a few moments where our jaws are legitimately on the floor at the end.

