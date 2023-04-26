Riverdale season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Cheryl & Toni’s story

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Riverdale season 7 episode 6 — and things are going to get interesting. How much so?

Well, let’s just say this: You can take the Riverdale gang out of their canon time period, but you can’t fundamentally change who they are. This is something that we’ve been saying for a long time now! A lot of this is going to come to a head in this upcoming installment, where Cheryl and Toni’s feelings will start to become more clear.

Of course, this is a very different time period than what we saw for the two of them previously — let’s just say that things could get a little bit complicated.

Below, you can check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

GETTING ARCHIE IN LINE – At her wits end over Archie’s (KJ Apa) recent actions, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) turns to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) to get him back on track. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) asks Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help understanding her sexuality. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) takes action after he discovers plagiarism taking place at Pep Comics, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) budding attraction catches the attention of some River Vixens. Amy Myrold directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#706). Original airdate 5/3/2023.

The biggest thing we have to remember at this point in the season is rather clear: There is still a LOT of show left. Because of that, we’ve found ourselves in a situation where we still have to wonder how things are going to progress in the long-term, and if there is a second arc coming down the road that is very much different than this one. We’ll already say we’re surprised that the writers have stuck around in this time period as long as they have…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

