Animal Control renewed for season 2 over at Fox

For everyone excited to see an Animal Control season 2 at Fox, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news! While Fox has canceled a handful of shows over the last few days, they are not doing that with the Joel McHale comedy. A season 2 is coming!

In a statement, here is what Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn had to say about the move:

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did … The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, [executive producers] Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill — not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors — have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”

While we had some optimism that Animal Control was going to be coming back, Fox is still in a period of transition. Also, we can’t imagine that this show is all the time the easiest in the world to shoot. How could it be when you are dealing with so many animal performers on a regular basis? There are challenges left and right as everyone works to accommodate their unique co-stars.

Even though we know the show is renewed…

There are still plenty of questions when it comes to a premiere date! We would love for there to be some sort of official news out there on that before too long but unfortunately, we just don’t have it for now. That could change in the days ahead.

One other thing that is super-important at the moment is the writers’ strike, which could certainly end up delaying the premiere by a good stretch of time. This is something that, at least for the time being, we have to prepare for. This is one of the most uncertain times that we’ve seen for the industry in a good while.

(Photo: Fox.)

