FBI season 5 episode 22 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see FBI season 5 episode 22 arrive — and it goes without saying, but this one is big. There are only two episodes remaining this season!

As we prepare for some of the upcoming chapters of this story, there are a handful of different things to prepare for. Within “Torn” in particular, there is going to be a story about dangerous drug overdoses involving young people. Meanwhile, at the same time you will see OA questioning his faith, which is not an altogether easy position for him to be in.

Want to learn a little bit more on what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Torn” – After finding a group of teens dead from a drug overdose, the team races to find the dangerous dealer and his supplier. Meanwhile, OA questions where he stands in his faith, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While it remains to be seen if this is an episode that will directly connect in any way to the finale, it is also not all that hard to figure out its overall significance here. Just remember for a moment how important it is to check in on some of our characters close to the end of the season. We’ve had a lot of stuff with Jubal and Maggie as of late, so why not focus a little bit on OA? Every prominent team member does deserve to get a few moments in the sun, so we will see how the story moves forward here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

