Succession season 4 episode 7: Lukas Matsson’s big secret

For most of Succession season 4 episode 7, we saw Roman and Kendall Roy doing whatever they could to undermine Lukas Matsson. After all, they want to tank this deal!

However, Shiv had a slightly different approach to all of this. She wanted to work with Matsson, mostly in order to ensure that after the deal was done, she had a seat at the table. She predicted that at the end of the day, he was going to be able to get things done.

Well, herein lies the problem: Lukas had a secret. As it turns out, it was a secret that could destroy almost everything. All of his numbers in India were fudged and at some point, this is going to come out. Alexander Skarsgard’s character seemed to think that once the deal was up, everything could be buried. Could it? Well, that feels fairly unlikely for the time being.

The information about India did start to unravel over the course of the episode, leading all the way to a conversation between Kendall and Frank. In this, Kendall indicated that he wanted to acquire GoJo and in doing that, Waystar Royco could be even bigger than it ever was with Logan in charge. Frank could be one of his most loyal lieutenants, as crazy as that is.

So who is in the best spot right now in the company?

It has to be Kendall, if for no other reason than that he is the only person that really seems to have all that much of a coherent plan as to what to do moving forward. It may actually work … but it’s going to be difficult.

The real losers tonight are clearly Shiv and Tom, both personally and also professionally.

What was your take overall on Succession season 4 episode 7 tonight?

