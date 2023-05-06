Big Brother 25 premiere: What we know so far

Big Brother 25 is coming to CBS! While there are questions and rumors out there aplenty, the most important thing to remember is that the show is set to arrive at some point this summer.

So what can we actually say? What’s some of the speculation that is out there? Well, it feels like this is as good a time as any to start taking a dive into a lot of the conversation, and separating fact from fiction here and there.

First of all, let’s look at a premiere date. We’ve noted already that with the writers’ strike underway, it wouldn’t be a shock if the network pushes up the premiere date slightly to June to really take hold of much of the summer. CBS will need more unscripted programming than ever, and they are already starting some subtle promotion. However, nothing is confirmed, and the absolute latest we would imagine the show back is July.

So what about the cast?

We’re starting to get to that point every year where there are rumors of returning players. This is where we’ll remind you that casting could change their minds a good three or four times over the next several weeks!

Also, we continue to remain surprised that there are always so many people eager about the idea of returnees in the first place. Haven’t we all learned at this point that the vast majority of the time, these players fail to live up to expectations? They never feel anywhere near as fun as you would want, and it dramatically increases the odds of pre-gaming. Honestly, we’re fine if it is newbies all over again since that gives you unpredictability.

Odds are, the cast will be announced a week and a half / two weeks before the premiere. The same goes for a theme. Because things can change last-minute, CBS is usually careful about when they get this news out there.

