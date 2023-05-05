Silo season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead on Apple TV+?

After the two-episode premiere on Apple TV+, do you want to learn a little bit more about Silo season 1 episode 3? If so, it’s hard to blame you! There is so much good stuff to be excited for coming up down the road, including a few more twists within this fascinating, post-apocalyptic world.

We don’t want to go too far here before at least setting the stage for the series itself. Silo comes from Justified alum Graham Yost, and there are inevitably going to be comparisons to a show like Lost or The 100 with the central concept. Here is the central description, if you have not seen it already:

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

So what about episode 3 in particular? The show is shifting to a weekly pattern after the premiere, which is meant to get people hooked right away. Moving forward you’ve got a murder mystery taking place, plus also a simple story for survival. The latter will be especially important moving into next week’s “Machines,” as Juliette will need to exercise a certain amount of creativity to have things moving forward in her desired way.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the official season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

In her hunt for a new sheriff, Mayor Jahns clashes with Bernard. Juliette strikes a deal to keep the generator running.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 3?

Also, did you enjoy the first two episodes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







