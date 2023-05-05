Station 19 season 6 episode 16: Who will be the new Captain?

Following tonight’s Station 19 season 6 episode 16 on ABC, we do think a big question was raised: Who will be the new Captain? After all, Beckett has confirmed that he will not seek the position again.

With that in mind, we do tend to think that almost everything remains somewhat of an open door. We know that Andy Herrera has wanted that job for a rather long time, but she didn’t just want it to be some temporary thing. With Beckett’s decision, we do think the door is open for her in a way that it wasn’t previously.

Also, we do think that Andy spent that time looking at Pruitt’s photo for a reason. We do think she wants the job now, and she’ll be good at it. We also do think that it is 100% time for her to be able to take it on.

Of course, is that something that is going to be easy? We have a hard time thinking that is the case. There are going to be a lot of other candidates that are going to enter the fold. Theo could be one of them when the dust actually settles. So could Sullivan.

Will it still be Andy at the end of the day?

We may not even know until next season, but her getting the spot would be a welcome change for the show! The position has become somewhat of a frustrating revolving door over time, and we do think that there would be a good bit of value in getting to see someone actually hold down the spot with a certain measure of stability. She’s qualified to do that, and we certainly think that she has earned the trust of most of the crew after spending so much time on the job.

