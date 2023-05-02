American Idol 21: Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette to guest judge

As we look ahead to Sunday night’s new episode of American Idol 21, let’s just say there are a few small changes in the works! To be specific, we mean this when it comes to guest judges for the week.

During tonight’s all-new episode of the show, it was revealed that Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will fill the void left by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as the two are going to have roles to play in the coronation of King Charles over the course of the weekend. This means that we’re going to have a very different sort of panel, but there could still be some great moments!

For those wondering, Alanis’ music will play a big role in the night overall, as she is also set to mentor the contestants as they sing music from her catalogue. Meanwhile, the contestants are also going to sing duets to some of Sheeran’s biggest hits.

Insofar as replacement panels go, American Idol can honestly feel pretty darn satisfied with what they’ve put together here. After all, consider the fact that they have a music icon here paired together with one of the biggest pop singers on the planet right now. Sheeran also has new music coming out, so this is going to be a great opportunity for him to showcase a little bit of that, as well.

Apparently, Perry and Richie could both also still have some sort of role in the weekend’s show from afar — it really benefits the show to say, after all, that two of their judges are taking part in a coronation for a monarch. After all, it does cement their notoriety on the world’s stage.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to American Idol, including more discussion on tonight’s big results

What do you think about seeing Alanis and Ed Sheeran moving into next week’s American Idol 21 episode?

Also, why are you rooting for to win this season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







