Why Is Brandon Larracuente leaving The Good Doctor, Danny?

Why is Brandon Larracuente leaving The Good Doctor, and his role of Dr. Danny Perez, after tonight’s episode? If you find yourself asking that question, let’s keep it simple: It’s hard to blame you! This show has such a revolving door sometimes when it comes to cast members, as we’ve seen multiple people leave just over the past couple of years alone.

Yet, there is still a method to the madness, and that is very much the case here, as well. With that in mind, let’s just get a little more into this now, shall we? The actor’s departure was first confirmed a few days ago, and that was after the promo for the finale showed that Danny’s life was in danger. Brandon already has another project lined up, so this is not a situation where he is going to be out of work for some substantial period of time.

As for why The Good Doctor does have the turnover that it does, we do tend to think that some of it is tied to the simple fact that hospitals themselves have a reasonably high turnover and that this is the sort of thing that does tend to happen on a fairly regular basis. Of course, some of the exits that happen in the fictional St. Bonaventure Hospital are a little more heightened and extreme — and for the record, we’re still not over losing Dr. Melendez. We’re not sure that we ever will be.

So how was Perez written out? We’ll have more info on that soon enough, so stay tuned…

