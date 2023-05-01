NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 20 spoilers: A ‘Nightwatch’ sequel

As you prepare to see NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 20 on CBS, let’s just say you will get something quite unusual. What are we talking about? Well, think in terms of a sequel!

If you remember last season, we had a story close to the end titled “Nightwatch.” Now, we are doing it all over again with a Lucy-centric story that starts in a pretty unusual place. Want to know some more news all about it now? Then all you have to do is check out the synopsis below:

“Nightwatch Two” – When Lucy receives a strange call on night watch from a man admitting to murder, the NCIS team sets out to find him, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is one of those instances where the network really doesn’t have to say that much to set the stage for what lies ahead. Why in the world would they? There are so many other mysteries that the show is going to be revealing as a result of it, and this could be another opportunity for Lucy to learn and build up her skill set a little bit further.

For those of you who have been a little bummed-out about some of the character’s absences here and there this season, let’s just say that this is a way to change things up a little bit. Also, remember the fact that there are only three episodes left, and that includes a two-part finale.

There is also a season 3 coming for the franchise down the road. With that in mind, we are going to see the writers continue the stories that are being set up now. Who knows? There is certainly a chance at a “Nightwatch Three” happening at some point down the road.

