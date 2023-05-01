Is Perry Mason new tonight on HBO? More season 3 hopes

Is Perry Mason new tonight on HBO? Are we going to venture back into the world of the title character? We know there is potential!

After all, we would say that the end of the season 2 finale, despite Perry facing some accountability for what happened, he is going to be more energized and charged up for the future. He knows further not only who he is, but also more of what he wants down the road for himself. Now, we just have to hope that we have a chance to see the rest of the story play out.

Herein lies the bad news: At the moment, there is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. Technically, there may not be any further episodes at all. The series has yet to be renewed for another season, and things could go either way here when the dust actually settles. We do think that there is a loyal audience out there for the show, but at the same time, this show is fairly expensive to make thanks to all of the various bells and whistles required to make it look authentic.

So, for the time being, the best thing that you can do is work to advise some of your friends to check the show out at some point down the road. Because this is not a show that relies on advertisers, it doesn’t matter so much when people watch — it is more about when they choose to.

For now, let’s just continue to be grateful that we got season 2, which we think could go down as one of the more underrated projects of this past calendar year. It brought so much great stuff to the table and even still, we do think there is room for even more standalone cases and crises down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Perry Mason right now, including other talk on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Perry Mason season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







