Is Vanessa Ray leaving Blue Bloods at some point following Friday night’s new episode? Well, we understand some concerns.

If you saw the promo for “Fire Drill” on Friday, then you may least understand what some of our concerns are at present. After all, it looks as though Eddie is going to be accused of excessive force following a situation with a protester. This is one of those precarious situations that will be hard for Frank to deal with as a Commissioner. He’ll perhaps feel even more pressure to doll out a harsh punishment because this is his daughter-in-law. All eyes are going to be on him to research the situation thoroughly and come up with a proper resolution.

Now that we have said all of this … let’s advise you to not press the panic button as of yet. There is no evidence out there suggesting that Ray is leaving Blue Bloods in the near future. She was one of many people celebrating the show’s recent season 14 renewal, and Eddie serves as a valuable person within the world of the CBS drama. Not only is she Jamie’s wife, but she also is the only patrol officer we still see regularly on the show. Losing her would cause us to miss out of a pretty huge part of the series.

With all of this in mind, we do think that Frank could put Eddie on desk duty or something else on Friday, but we wouldn’t anticipate a harsher punishment for now. Instead, we think he will look at this situation from all angles and find a way for her to move forward. We know she is not a dirty cop, so there may be more to this allegation than first meets the eye.

Hopefully, we’ll get answers to all of this once we get around to Friday. Prepare accordingly!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

