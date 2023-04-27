Succession season 4: Sarah Snook set as Lead Actress for Emmys

We recently heard some big Succession – Emmy news courtesy of Kieran Culkin: For the first time, he is submitting as a lead.

Now, at the same time we’ve found out something similar about Sarah Snook. According to a new report from Variety, the actress behind Shiv will be submitting as a lead within the Drama Series category. There is some solid competition out there, but she certainly stands a good chance of at least getting a nod.

Now with that being said, we do think that Snook submitting in the Lead category also has a good bit to do with Brian Cox being written out of the show in episode 3. While nothing is confirmed our feeling is that he will submitting as supporting for this season; meanwhile, Strong will be a lead alongside Culkin this time around. The Supporting Actress category will be open to some other Succession contenders, and we imagine that J. Smith-Cameron is going to be one of the people most likely to garner attention there.

In general, it feels rather clear that this show is going to be a frontrunner for almost every thing it is eligible in this summer. It is considered to be one of the biggest shows of the era, and the fact that it is the final season will likely make the TV Academy even more interested in honoring it. After all, there is that acute awareness that they won’t have a chance to honor it again later on down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

