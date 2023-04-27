The Bear season 2 spoilers: Bob Odenkirk set for guest role!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough about The Bear season 2, let’s just say there is another reason to be.

According to a new report from Variety, you are going to have a chance to see Better Call Saul alum Bob Odenkirk stop by for what is being described as a guest spot. There isn’t a whole lot of info out there about his role as of yet, but out hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see something fun and different from him. We tend to think of this casting as a sign that Odenkirk himself is probably a fan of the show and wanted to be a part of it; this is certainly not a gig that he needed to have at this point in his career.

We should also note here that Odenkirk grew up in Illinois and developed a lot of his comedy roots around the city of Chicago, which is when The Bear is set.

So when will the new season of The Bear (an FX production) premiere on Hulu? Think at some point this summer, and we imagine that the series is going to be just as engaging (and intense) as anything that we saw the first time around.

Here’s the thing about The Bear: Even though it is a comedy, it can at times be a stressful watch. Managing a sandwich shop is not easy, but the characters bring it so much life to it that it’s a world that we want to be around. This was one of the big surprise hits of this past year, and we are very much excited to see more in terms of where it comes from here.

As for Odenkirk, remember that new episodes of Lucky Hank are still in the process of airing over on AMC.

