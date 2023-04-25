The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Dr. Michael Abani’

There is a lot to be curious about as we look towards The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 when it airs on May 14. For example, is this going to be the final episode before a long hiatus? It feels like there’s a chance, but nothing is confirmed. NBC just hasn’t indicated what the schedule is going to look like following this installment.

“Dr. Michael Abani” is an installment that is going to be coming up after the oh-so-mysterious “The Man in the Hat,” which we tend to think is a story that could give us a few answers. Or, at the very least, that is what we hope. With Wujing now dead, the story has to move in a new direction, but what is that going to look like? Well, this is a story that could give us a few different answers on that.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/14/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Dembe reflects on his complicated past when he receives a concerning call from an old connection. An ambitious Congressman begins to question the Task Force’s operations.

We’re always going to welcome a story that dives deeper into Dembe’s past and now, we wonder who this old connection is. We obviously think it is someone from Team Reddington, but what if it is someone he knew prior to this part of his life? That’s certainly another fascinating thing well-worth considering, and we hope that there will be a chance to get some backstory we don’t know about when it comes to this character.

As for someone digging into the Task Force, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Panabaker can swoop in and shut them down. If nothing else, at least Reddington has destroyed any evidence that he worked with the Task Force — isn’t that at least good for something? We tend to think so.

