Succession season 5: Did Jesse Armstrong have ideas?

There is a good chance that you’ve heard the news already: Succession season 4 is the final one at HBO. However, what if it wasn’t?

Well, you may have heard some of the stories already the creator Jesse Armstrong did not confirm until late in the process that this would be the end. While he suggested that it was possible earlier on, it took a good bit of time for him to come to this conclusion. Before that, there were actually some ideas out there!

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, here is some of what Kieran Culkin had to say about the show ending, and struggling to say goodbye to it:

It’s all sorts of feelings, but I haven’t processed it yet. We just finished shooting six weeks ago, and there’s been a lot of press since then, and Jesse Armstrong is still editing. It still feels like we’re making it. Jesse told us at the season’s start that he thought this was the last one. And then he explained the entire season to me. When he finished, I said, “Well, that kind of sounds like the end,” and he goes, “Well, it could be, but…” and then he just spat out three ideas that he said were just off the top of his head, and that were all brilliant ideas for a fifth season. He had said something to the effect that “Succession” has a question that begs an answer. And by the end of the season, he gave them the answer.

With all of this in mind, it actually feels like like Armstrong is showing a lot of restraint in not doing a fifth season, given that a ton of people would have watched it.

Is a Roman spin-off possible?

In theory sure, so long as he’s still a part of the show’s zany world at the end. However, we also don’t think that HBO or the producers are out to force the issue. They’ve noted already that this is not in the plans at present, but who knows? Plans can easily change over time if the right idea comes along.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

