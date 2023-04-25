American Idol 21: A fly wrecks havoc as top 20 perform

Who would’ve thought that one of the biggest stars of tonight’s American Idol 21 episode was going to be a fly in the studio? It sounds completely bonkers and yet, this is exactly what happened.

The important thing to remember here is that stopping a pesky fly mid-show is not the easiest thing to do thanks to all the expensive equipment that is around. There are about ten thousand different ways that things can go south.

This fly actually ended up impacting multiple performances, with some of the contestants having to figure out at the last-second how to not let it be a distraction. It led at one point to Ryan Seacrest bringing out a broom … not that this really did all that much in the way of good. This was all silly, but the irony is that this fly is probably going to be more memorable than a good chunk of the performers who we saw over the course of the show.

So will this oh-so random issue find itself resolved by the time we see next week’s installment? That is a pretty fair estimation but for now, we at least think we can say that this added a little bit of levity to the proceedings. After all, consider the stakes on the night! The remaining twenty singers were trying their best to fight for only twelve spots, and there was an incredible amount of pressure on all of them to come out and nail this.

Ultimately, this may be the most notable TV event involving a fly since that iconic Breaking Bad episode “The Fly” from so many years ago. Wasn’t that what the bulk of that entire episode was about at the end of the day?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

