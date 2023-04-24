A Million Little Things series finale: Was the ending original plan?

The series finale of A Million Little Things is coming in a little bit over a week — and yea, we’re not ready for it. While there is a good chance that the ending here will be satisfying and worth the hype, why not keep speculating in advance? After all, is the ending going to be what was originally planned so many years ago?

We know that with some shows, we do see an ending sometimes evolve over several months and years — however, on other occasions showrunners are able to stick more to their original plan. So what is it in this case?

Well, in a post on Twitter, showrunner DJ Nash made it clear that the series finale for his show “was the plan from the beginning. The episode is called One Big Thing. And I wrote it with this really funny writer.”

Now, we do think this statement is going to make a lot of sense once we actually see the episode, but the real struggle is going to be having to wait around to see it. The events of Wednesday’s episode will at least start to make things a little bit clearer — but, admittedly, our biggest concern right now is for Gary. Why make us so concerned over his future right before the end of the series? Why do this to us? Well, this show is a drama, but we hope that once again he will find his way forward and that everyone else will be there to support him.

In the end, we think that the final episodes of the season are going to hit home the theme of chosen family once more — that has been a big component of the story ever since the premiere so many years ago!

