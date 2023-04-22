The Conners season 5 finale spoilers: A season 6 tease?

For those who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Conners season 5 finale, what can we tell you as of right now? Well, there are at least a few different things.

First and foremost, let’s start off with noting here that the final episode of the spring is titled “The Grad Finale,” and you are going to have a chance to see it come May 3. As for the story, the title for the episode itself is a pretty huge clue for what lies ahead.

Want to know something more? Then go ahead and take a look at the full The Conners season 5 finale synopsis below:

As Mark’s graduation approaches, he considers his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Louise plans a big graduation ceremony at the Lunch Box.

Is there going to be some sort of season 6 tease wedged in here?

To put it in the easiest possible terms, don’t be surprised! Remember for a moment here that the show has technically not been renewed yet for another season, but we categorize its future as a foregone conclusion. There is no reason that ABC is going to send it off to the metaphorical TV graveyard and with that in mind, we do tend to think that you will be seeing a whole lot more of it — and there is a good bit to celebrate when it comes to that very thing.

While we don’t necessarily think that there is going to be some massive, jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of the episode here, we certainly think that we’ll get at least something to tide us over. Depending on what happens with a potential writer’s strike, our expectation at the moment is that we see the show back in September.

