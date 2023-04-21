Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 title change: ‘Strings That Bind Us’

As we prepare ourselves for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, there are a few things worth noting. So where do we start today? Well, for starters, the show doesn’t quite have the same title it once did.

For those who are unaware, just a couple of days ago this upcoming episode — the aftermath of all the great stuff that happened in Amsterdam — was called “Boxes.” Now, that has been changed to “The Strings That Bind Us.” This title is eerily reminiscent of “The Hope That Kills You,” which was the name for the season 1 finale. You can read into that if you want, but we tend to think it’s probably coincidental.

The new title serves as a somewhat-important reminder that moving into this particular installment, teamwork is going to be what matters the most for AFC Richmond as they try to recover from their devastating losing streak. What is their common ground? Without a star player on the level of Zava, they will have to unify even more. Jamie Tartt could get there, but it is going to take some time.

For those curious, episode 7 still does not have a confirmed run time, but the synopsis remains exactly what it was two days ago: “The Greyhounds try a new strategy that has everyone thinking outside the box. Sam prepares to host a VIP party at Ola’s.” (Yes, it feels pretty clear to us that Sam is going to be super-stressed about this — in addition to his job as a footballer.)

Remember now that we are at the halfway point of this potentially-final season — we don’t want to think too much about it, but it’s also unavoidable at the same time. We have to be prepared for some sort of endgame here.

