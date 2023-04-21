NCIS season 20 finale spoilers: A few new Nick Torres teases

We recognize already that we’re a good month away from the NCIS season 20 finale airing on CBS, but do you really think that’s going to stop the discussion on it here? Well, if so, you thought wrong! There is so much to look forward to with this installment, which should look and field pretty different from your standard hour.

Of course, how can it not when you have one of your biggest characters in Nick Torres behind bars for most of the hour?

If you head over to the official Instagram account of executive producer David J. North, you can see a handful of teases of Wilmer Valderrama’s character in prison, where he is working on some sort of specific mission. Odds are, he’s looking to get answers in regards to a case, but we know that this show loves its mysteries and plenty more could be coming once he gets in this environment.

With this being said, you also get in here some new teases of the squad room and Parker, just in case you were worried that we wouldn’t be visiting some familiar locales within this story, as well. Odds are, this is an episode that will feature some of the highest stakes we’ve had for an episode for a good while, given that with Torres behind bars, almost anything could happen! We have to prepare ourselves for a big cliffhanger, just as we also have to prepare for the possibility that season 21 could look and feel different on the other side.

Of course, more than anything else we still just have to be grateful that we even have this show on the air at this point. This show is really un rarified air right now when it comes to its longevity, with only a couple of other primetime dramas having longer overall runs.

Based on what we know now, how excited are you for the NCIS season 20 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you will not want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







