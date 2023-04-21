Next week on The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 4, there’s a lot more to dive into … but what will it be?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and mention here that the Jennifer Garner series now has even more questions to answer following the latest twist-filled episode, especially when it comes to Owen and Bailey’s history. For a little while now, it’s been easy to guess that Owen Michaels isn’t quite who he claims to be — but the full extent of it is very-much surprising still. How can we even map a lot of this out? Not only is there no Owen Michaels out there who meets his personal history, but there are no records of a Bailey Michaels at all.

In other words, Owen’s daughter is a part of this secret in a way not previously before known. There could be some more evidence out there in Austin, but will Hannah be able to discover it? At some point, she has to go back.

If you want to get a few more details now on the story, go ahead and get The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Hannah and Bailey uncover a key piece of information. Jake and Jules make another disturbing discovery.”

This is an episode that should really accelerate a few stories moving forward. After all, now that we know that Owen is not 100% the person he said that he was, it unlocks a real search for the truth — and it’s something that may have transpired back in Austin. The easy theory? That he managed to completely leave behind his past and go on to live a new life … now, you just have to wonder what that past really was.

Related – Is The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 going to happen down the road?

What do you most want to see moving into The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you won’t want to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







