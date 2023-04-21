Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: The changes for Jamie Tartt

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, are we going to see an evolved, “better” Jamie Tartt? This is at least a fun thing to think about, and for so many reasons.

Take, for starters, the oh-so-simple fact that we are seeing this character evolve already in so many exciting ways. He’s learning to be both a better teammate and a better person and after so long butting heads with Roy Kent, the two are starting to form a better relationship. There was something about the windmill sequence and the bike scenes in Amsterdam that were so precious … and they may also be greatly informing who Jamie is at the moment.

So what’s leading about Jamie’s change in attitude? As Phil Dunster had to say to The Wrap, his relationship with Roy is allowing him to have new-found confidence:

I suppose there is belief starting to grow in him a bit. There’s also a familiarity — when he’s in Amsterdam — of a time when things were straightforward. Things were simple in his life. I don’t think he would ever ever ever say this to Roy, but I think that he’s feeling respected, and he’s feeling like he’s being received by Roy in a different way, like a sort of paternal figure in his life…

In some ways, you can argue that Roy is the father figure that Jamie never had before. We’ve seen the two have some emotional moments, but also some fun ones. Who knows? Maybe Jamie can help Roy figure out his feelings for Keeley and, in turn, Roy can continue to make him a better footballer.

Let’s be real — without Zava, it is clear that AFC Richmond is going to need a lot more when it comes to firepower.

What do you think Jamie’s story is going to be moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

