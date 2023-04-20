Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to dive more into the rest of this second season, it is 100% hard to blame you!

After all, what season 2 has done a really good job at so far is mixing nostalgia with cases that still feel new and interesting. We had that with the Silver Ink storyline, and it feels like that’s going to continue as we move forward.

Unfortunately, the bad news right now is that there is no installment tonight — not only that, but there is not one next week, either. The plan is right now to see season 2 episode 19 (“Dead Memories”) on the air come Thursday, May 4.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below!

“Dead Memories” – When wrongly accused former suspect Gene Farrow (J.P. Manoux) enters the Crime Lab covered in blood, wielding a cleaver and looking for Allie Rajan, the CSI team investigates his peculiar story about a macabre party with a fatal ending, on CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders.

As you can tell that there is a lot going on here. The Greg story arc is clearly continuing for at least a little bit longer, and we’ll have to see just how this particular case ends!

What we will go ahead and say here, though, is rather simple: This is about as compelling a setup for a case as you’re going to find. After all, this is macabre, bizarre, and a throwback to the past. It’s a strange, exciting mystery and go figure that this is the one we’re having to wait a good while in order to see!

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

