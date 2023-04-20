Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 spoilers; Danny in turmoil?

There are a handful of important things to get into when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 titled “Fire Drill.” Where should we begin?

Well, first and foremost, it is very-much worth noting that this is a story currently set to air on CBS on Friday, May 5. Following the next episode, there is going to be a hiatus. We may not want said hiatus, but it’s pretty clear that’s going down. Prepare accordingly.

As for the stories that are ahead in this hour, let’s just say they run the gamut. Danny and Baez are going to face some huge challenges; in particular, someone could end up coming after Danny from his past. Is he more than capable of protecting himself? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that the situation is going to be easy.

Meanwhile, “Fire Drill” is also going to give you an emotional case for Anthony and also Eddie making an unusual request to Frank. Check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Fire Drill” – Jamie partners with the FDNY to find the arsonist responsible for a massive fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility. Also, Danny and Baez feel the ripples of the storage facility fire when all the evidence against a cartel leader Danny brought to justice is destroyed; Anthony asks Erin to let him lead on a murder case when his friend is killed; and Eddie asks Frank to put her on modified duty following her divisive arrest of an anti-cop protestor at a rally, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Given that this episode is within May sweeps, we expect it to contain a handful of big stories! However, don’t anticipate that it is going to actually set the stage for something more down the line — that really isn’t how this show operatives. For the most part, it holds true to its procedural identity.

