Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Getting famous?

Are you prepared to check out Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+ in a single week’s time? Well, times are changing for Josh and Melissa.

At this point in the show, we already know a few different things about these two characters and where they stand. They’re trying to find happiness for not only themselves, but for perhaps everyone else in Schmicago at the same exact time. As a result of their journey, you’re going to see them take some chances — and then also see a sudden spike in fame.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other details:

Convinced they’re well on their way to a happy ending, Josh and Melissa both rocket to fame in Schmicago and get embroiled in a deadly plot.

Over the course of this half-hour, we tend to think that there is going to be a lot of humor that you end up seeing from start to finish — but also more music. There has to be more music, doesn’t there? We definitely think that is going to be the case when you have a lot of attention around you.

The important thing to remember here at this point is that there is still a long ways to go in the season. Because of that, there is potential for a lot of different twists and turns to come. We don’t think that the show is going to be drifting too much away from what is happening with Schmicago — if there is something else coming, that may have to wait until a potential season 3!

More than anything else, we just want to have a good time with the story ahead, no matter where things go. Few other shows are as weird and imaginative as this one.

