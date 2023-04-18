Snowfall season 6 episode 10: What to expect from series finale

Tomorrow night on FX, Snowfall season 6 episode 10 is going to be here, and we’re still not sure that we’re ready. This is, after all, the series finale! It’s a hard thing to think about or accept, but this is going to be one of the most important installments that we get from the TV world all year long.

So what can we say leading up to the episode’s arrival? Let’s just say that there are at least a few things worthy of a larger investigation.

Run time – This is an episode that will last long past the standard hour, and is easily the longest installment that you’ve had a chance to see all season long. There is something powerful that can be said about that, no? It means that the producers and FX are both making sure there is enough time for closure.

Who will survive? – The only person close to confirmed here is Wanda, given the discussion about a Gail Bean-led spin-off show. Still, whatever she chooses for her future could still prove interesting in its own right as a possible setup.

Preview teases – Just from the promo, we know that Cissy’s story is not 100% done following the murder of Teddy. Meanwhile, you are also going to have a chance to see in here a heated confrontation between Franklin and at least one or two other characters. We know that Damson Idris’ character is spiraling after losing out on that money, and he could go to some desperate lengths to get it back.

We do think it is possible that Franklin makes it through this final chapter still alive; yet, there are also fates that are worse than death. We tend to think, at least for now, that everything is still on the table. It has to be.

Related – Get some more news right now on the Snowfall series finale and how to prepare

What are you anticipating we will see over the course of Snowfall season 6 episode 10?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Of course, we’re also going to have more on the series very soon.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







