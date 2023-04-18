FBI: International season 2 episode 19 spoilers: ‘Dead Sprint’

As you get prepared for FBI: International season 2 episode 19 on CBS next week, know this: Things are going to get very intense.

Want some more specifics? Well, we should start by noting that the title for this upcoming installment is “Dead Sprint.” Meanwhile, the full season 2 episode 19 synopsis below offers up some more information on what lies ahead:

“Dead Sprint” – After an American tourist is killed while visiting Stockholm with his girlfriend, the Fly Team must work together to take down a Swedish group responsible for the hate crime, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, on paper this looks like a fairly standard procedural episode of the show, one where there is a European setting and the Fly Team finds themselves stretched to the limit. After all, they often have to adjust based on the location of the crime, and it’s not as though every possible resource is available to them at any given point. there are a lot of issues that they do find themselves dealing with.

So what will the schedule look like beyond this installment?

Rest assured that we’re not entirely at the end just yet, as there are three more installments to come even after episode 19 wraps. However, there will be a hiatus on May 2, and the first of the remaining episodes will come on May 9.

While it does not seem as though there is going to be any other major crossover this season, we do tend to think that there will still be a lot of high-stakes drama ahead, plus a possible cliffhanger. We know that Dick Wolf dramas don’t always offer that but when they do, it tends to generate an extreme amount of conversation.

