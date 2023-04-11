FBI season 5 episode 19 spoilers: Meet Jubal’s old friend

Are you interested in learning more about FBI season 5 episode 19? Well, once again there’s a lot to be excited for!

First and foremost, this upcoming episode titled “Sins of the Past” is coming next week, and that’s a pretty remarkable feat when you think about it. This is three straight weeks with a new episode, and we haven’t had a lot of those over the past few months.

So what will make this particular episode stand out? Well, it could be tied a lot to the Jubal storyline. We’re going to have a chance to dig into his past thanks to a familiar face from his past — someone who currently works as a detective. Are the two going to work together well, or is this a recipe for disaster? You can honestly make the case for both things!

For more insight on that, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Sins of the Past” – When a trucker is gunned down after a routine trip from Canada, all signs point the team to a noted criminal on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list. Also, Jubal gets to work with an old friend and colleague, Detective Jack Lombardo (Billy Campbell), on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Here’s some other good news — as of right now, there is also another episode set for April 25! From there, you will have most likely one more short hiatus and then a run to close out the season. All things considered, that’s pretty good. Let’s just hope that the remaining stories are super-intense and live up to all of the various expectations that we have for them at the moment.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to FBI season 5 episode 19 over on CBS?

