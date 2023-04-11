American Idol season 21: Who is missing from Top 26?

Tonight on American Idol season 21, we got a chance to learn the top 26 singers who will be performing this weekend … or did we?

We’ve come to get a number of surprises over the years with results on this show; yet, the biggest surprise this time around may be when it comes to math. While we got a lot of fantastic results through the two hours, we also only counted 25 performers who were on the show and moved on.

With that in mind, we’ve got a big ol’ mystery surrounding #26 — who are they, and does the show even know at the moment?

When you consider all of this, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if there is some sort of big-time twist coming whether it be a fan vote or something else for the final singer. It’s either that or someone was edited out of the show and could be replaced when it comes to next week’s performance. There’s probably a reason why things are wonky right now, even if it is not being made clear to us.

Is this the season of surprise twists?

Well, at this moment we could certainly understand if anyone out there felt that way! Just remember for a moment here that we saw multiple contestants withdraw on their own merit this season already, just as we’ve also seen some previous favorites also be sent out. There have been a lot of talented singers for sure but in the end, only so many can make it this far!

We’re almost at the point now where we are done questioning the judges’ choices … and with that, start complaining about America’s choices if they potentially get things wrong. That is something we’re prepared for, at least for the time being.

What did you think about tonight’s results on American Idol, including the “missing” performer?

Do you think there is another twist that we are waiting to find out about here? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

