Bridgerton season 3 trailer: Will Penelope, Colin stand out?

As we do get ourselves more and more prepared for Bridgerton season 3 to premiere, there are many things we are aware of at present. What’s one of the big ones? Well, that has a lot to do with Penelope and Colin, and how can it not?

Just like most of you know, every season of the period drama is focused primarily on a singular romance. This time around, it does feel like it is the aforementioned characters’ time to shine, and that means anticipating a lot of them from the get-go. That means in teasers, trailers, and a whole lot more.

So how will Netflix and the producers highlight them? It is a fun think to ponder, mostly because this is a different sort of dynamic and situation than we have seen in the past. These aren’t new characters who have come into the world, and we’ve come to know them fairly well over time. With that, the challenge becomes how to show new conflicts and situations for the two that we have not seen already.

With this in mind, we anticipate any upcoming Bridgerton content for season 3 highlight not just potential romance for the two, but also new challenges and roadblocks that they need to get past. Also, perhaps some epic scenes with lavish costumes and callbacks to the past.

In the end, though, we expect the series to both play up nostalgia for the first two seasons alongside shifting dynamics for Colin and Penelope — Netflix knows that they need to be the selling point now for the series. They have to re-engage fans after a long hiatus, and that is not always easy.

When will we see season 3?

That still remains to be determined. While production is done for this batch of episodes, we don’t expect it until at least this fall, if not later. (A trailer, as mentioned earlier, should arrive a month or so before the premiere.) Remember, the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is slated to arrive next month.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

